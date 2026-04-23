The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the sequel to the iconic film, and its premiere is set to be a style fest. The cast members understood the assignment quite well, and Anne Hathaway particularly stands out with her bold gown from the sequel’s London premiere. She made a statement with her outfit and set the summer fashion goals with utmost confidence. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hathaway is one of the most stylish actresses in Hollywood, whose style has evolved significantly over the years. Now, she is more into joyful, clearly aesthetic blending high-fashion glamour with carefully curated red-carpet moments. She is known for her versatility, moving seamlessly between understated minimalist looks and striking pieces from iconic houses like Valentino and Versace, striking a balance between modern elegance and bold fashion statements.

Decoding Anne Hathaway’s red carpet look from The Devil Wears Prada 2 London premiere

The Devil Wears Prada 2-star Anne Hathaway turned heads in an Atelier Versace custom gown at the movie’s London premiere. It was a navy blue velvet gown with a shimmering sequin bodice and a dramatic high-slit skirt with an elegant train. The silk bodice looked like a tuxedo jacket, complete with subtle lapels and a neat row of buttons. The strapless gown also featured sheer side panels with visible boning, offering a glimpse of the craftsmanship behind the look.

The back mirrored the gown’s front design, with a lapel-like fold cascading over the skirt, creating the illusion that the gown is coming undone. Erin Walsh styled her. To accessorize her look, Anne sported Bulgari Serpenti earrings. She paired the look with a high ponytail as she posed for pictures with Donatella Versace.

For makeup, she sported a dewy foundation base with subtly blushed cheeks. The actress had a subtle shimmer in her eyes with her eyebrows perfectly groomed. Anne tied down the look with a creamy brick-red lipstick that was not bolder than her gown, the star of the look. Her look from the event has gone viral on the social media platform X, and you can check it out below.

Anne Hathaway photographed at ‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2’ premiere in London. 📷 pic.twitter.com/VYssdtlKWJ — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) April 22, 2026

Anne Hathaway on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in London, England. pic.twitter.com/gDUzg2Aw81 — best of anne hathaway (@badpostanne) April 22, 2026

Mais algumas fotos de Anne Hathaway e Donatella Versace na première de O Diabo Veste Prada 2 em Londres. pic.twitter.com/4gFyyAgbVQ — Anne Hathaway Brasil 👠✨ (@annehathawaybrs) April 22, 2026

IMPECÁVEL!! Anne Hathaway no red carpet da première de O Diabo Veste Prada 2 em Londres hoje, 22. pic.twitter.com/Ry3N79syiv — Anne Hathaway Brasil 👠✨ (@annehathawaybrs) April 22, 2026

What is The Devil Wears Prada 2 about?

The official synopsis states, “Andy Sachs returns to Runway as Miranda Priestly navigates a new media landscape and Runway’s position within it. They reconnect with another former assistant, Emily, who is now the head of a luxury brand that possesses funding which could ensure Runway’s survival.” Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on May 1.

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