Kim Kardashian is among the biggest reality TV stars in the world, with a massive fan following. She’s literally the reason why ‘Kardashians’ became a brand over time, and eventually, all the women in the family became enormously popular, and their businesses skyrocketed. On to the series of new events, a woman shared a video on social media talking about how Kim’s shapewear brand ‘Skims’ saved her life after she was shot four times on New Year’s and netizens are now reacting to it in the comments. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kim is among the most followed women celebrities on social media and has over 362 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her luxurious lifestyle on the platform, and we love when she shares pictures of her kids, and for those who don’t know, this beauty is a doting mother to her four kids, that she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Pubity took to their Instagram handle and shared the video of a woman named Angelina Wiley, whose clip went viral on TikTok. In the video, she praises Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims and how it saved her life after being shot four times.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Reacting to the video on Instagram, a user commented, “that doesn’t make sense…if it went deep enough to make you bleed the clothing would be torn and therefore unable to stop blood”

Another user commented, “I wonder if she’s on the skims marketing team 🙂”

A third commented, “Bodysuit sales after this 📈”

A fourth commented, “She really compared Kim Kardashian to fate/Jesus 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

