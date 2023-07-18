Angelina Jolie’s kids have all grown up, and her son Pax, 19, is turning into one handsome guy. The two were recently spotted in New York City with the intention of apartment hunting in the city. Jolie’s 18-year-old daughter Zahara also accompanied the duo looking chic in a casual avatar. Angelina Jolie, too, looked stunning in two different looks in her multiple appearances recently. Scroll down to know more.

Angelina Jolie shares her six kids namely twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, Pax and Maddox, 21 with former husband Brad Pitt. The two Hollywood stars are currently in the middle of a messy court battle for the custody of their kids.

Speaking of Pax, several pictures of him surfaced on Twitter looking all grown up and handsome. According to Page Six, Angelina Jolie and Pax were first spotted at the airport over the weekend. The two then got spotted while exiting their hotel in New York City. Pax decided to go casual he got spotted wearing a white tee along with black denim, and a pair of shades with minimal jewelry. The young lad has grown mostly in front of the press by making several public appearances with his star parents over the years. His latest appearance became the talk of the town since he got spotted in public after a long time with Jolie.

Take a look:

Angelina Jolie at JFK Airport with Zahara and Pax (7/14) pic.twitter.com/BtUD792zpG — Just a stan of many things (@QuasimodoZegler) July 15, 2023

Angelina Jolie and her kids Pax & Zahara. (& Tupac 🔥) pic.twitter.com/HpGpRmldJk — K (@lyntwig_) July 17, 2023

https://twitter.com/AngieJolieLive/status/1681187694653632514/photo/1

https://twitter.com/AngieJolieLive/status/1681187694653632514/photo/2

In another recent outing, the Tomb Raider star’s son kept things simple and went for a pink tee with black denim. Angelina Jolie too looked gorgeous in a black Trench coat. Pax, for the unversed, has always kept to his minimal fashion style.

If the reports are to be believed, Pax works has been anonymously working as a “digital and mixed media” artist under the pseudonym “Embtto.”

Speaking of Angelina Jolie, Pax, Zahara and her eldest son Maddox are frequently spotted in public. The Hollywood star, however, always made sure her kids stay away from the limelight. Also, her kids have never interacted with the media but they do pose happily for the shutterbugs.

