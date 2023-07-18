Emma Watson is not only one of the most gorgeous women in the world but also one of the most talented. She has given impeccable performances in several projects and cemented her place in the list of most enigmatic stars working in the industry right now. The massive success of the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchise brought her fame and fortune, but it also brought unwanted media attention and scrutiny. This became evident when she turned 18 and witnessed how the public’s perception of her changed drastically.

As one of the most recognizable personalities in the industry, she understands the importance of shaping her own public image and molding how she wants to be perceived by the world. Therefore, when Watson hears herself being labeled as ‘s*xy,’ she feels a sense of discomfort and concern. In an effort to take control of her own image and avoid being defined solely by the media, the actress decided to redefine what it means to be s*xy on her own terms.

In an interview with The Daily Mail in 2009, Emma Watson candidly discussed her experiences and the challenges she faced in maintaining the image she desired. She didn’t shy away from recognizing that as she matured in the industry, the media attempted to call her a “s*xy starlet.” ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ star understood that she had the power to shape her own narrative and refused to let others dictate how she should be portrayed.

“I find this whole thing about being 18 and everyone expecting me to be this object… I find the whole concept of being ‘s*xy’ embarrassing and confusing, if I do a photo-shoot people desperately want to change me – dye my hair blonder, pluck my eyebrows, give me a fringe. Then there’s the choice of clothes. I know everyone wants a picture of me in a mini-skirt. But that’s not me. I feel uncomfortable. It’s nothing to do with protecting the Hermione image. I wouldn’t do that, Personally, I don’t actually think it’s even that sexy. What’s sexy about saying, ‘I’m here with my bo*bs out and a short skirt… have a look at everything I’ve got?’ My idea of sexy is that less is more. The less you reveal the more people can wonder,” the Harry Potter star said during the interview.

Emma Watson has been quite vocal about a lot of disastrous things happening in the industry and her decision to redefine her image as “s*xy” shines a light on the control she exercises over her public persona. Her actions should definitely serve as an inspiration for others in the industry and beyond, encouraging individuals to take charge of their own narratives.

With such bold decisions, Emma Watson continues to remain an influential figure, using her platform to advocate for gender equality, social justice, and individual empowerment. She is truly using her fame to raise awareness about different issues and fans love that.

