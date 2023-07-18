The chatter around The Flash and the way it has managed to explore rock bottom for the studio refuses to fade as the movie is struggling in its final days on the big screen. The movie stands exactly on the line that separates the DCEU from DCU. This has led to many changes to the original version that could have re-established everything and also given fans what they wanted from the old timeline. News now is that the OG climax could have brought back Ben Affleck for a solo flick, Henry Cavill, and much more.

For the unversed, The Flash starring Ezra Miller in the titular role, was one of its kind film that opened the gates of Multiverse in the DCU and United many superheroes from the past and the present. We saw Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Nicolas Cage, Gal Gadot, and Sasha Calle, all join Miller to make it an event film. But it turns out the impact did not translate to the box office.

As per a new report now, The Flash was supposed to have a drastically different ending and one that was dreamt by every DC fan at least once in their life since Zack Snyder took the commanding position in the DCU. The most important fact that it included Ben Affleck’s solo Batman movie establishing Batfleck even stronger, is enough to leave you excited.

Comic Book News got their hands on an update that said The Flash’s real climax was one that was made of dreams. As per the report, the scrapped climax could have witnessed Sasha Calle’s Supergirl realising her cousin Superman isn’t dead, and they would reunite to defeat Brainiac in Henry Cavill-led Man Of Steel 2. Michael Keaton would also be with them, leading to his Batman Beyond movie.

However, the original plan was not to replace Ben Affleck with Michael but give Affleck his solo Batman movie where he fights Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. This was also Ben’s original idea for his solo movie that he was supposed to direct, write and act in. When Barry resets things in The Flash Climax, the said climax would not have wiped off Ben’s Batman, but it would have shown him trapped within the Multiverse, making way for the said solo Batfleck movie.

But alas, all this will only be a dream now as James Gunn has scrapped most of the preexisting DCEU to make way for his new DCU. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

