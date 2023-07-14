While James Gunn continues to build his DCU with every step, the buzz around it only gets intense with each passing day. Thanks, to some of the most bold decisions that he took in the very first month of joining the studio as the boss, criticism has been coming his way in abundance. He never said it out loud, but fans have been convinced that his initial moves are all an attempt to kill the SynderVerse that was created by the fan favourite Zack Snyder at the then DCEU. Turns out the latest movie by HBO Max has again brought the heat to Gunn, and he cannot save himself from it.

If you are unware, James entered the DCU as the new co-boss with Peter Safran and first axed Henry Cavill’s future as the Superman. This inturn ended the hopes for Man Of Steel 2, which was the sequel to Snyder’s very first DC flick. Going ahead, he axed many others things that were brought in by Zack and shaped according to his idea. Fans of the Rebel Moon director were already agitated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest move by HBO Max on YouTube has triggered Zack Snyder fans even more as the studio has delete the trailer of Snyder Cut Of Justice League. While it stood on a 31 Million views being one of the most viewed trailers for the studio, fans are now calling out Max and James Gunn. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

HBO Max’s channel on YouTube no longer has Zack Snyder’s Cut Of the Justice League trailer on it. They reportedly deleted it, and it is not going down well with the fans who are now protesting against this. Needless to say, #RestoreTheSnyderverse is back too.

Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, “In another case of having the smallest d*ck in the industry, @StreamOnMax deleted not just the first trailer of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (which is one of the most watched videos of them there) but also deleted the playlist of the movie in the page. #RestoreTheSnyderverse”. Another reacted, “Ok wait bluebeetle teaser was incredible I didn’t know it. Dcu movies trailer itself is failing, not even James gunn can touch the records of zack Snyder film trailer. Golden age of dc live-action cinema end with Snyder cut.”

Check out the reactions below:

They deleted the highest watched video off their YouTube which was zack Snyder justice league trailer 1 which had over 31 million views — 🗽 (@KRISPY_KREME23) July 13, 2023

In another case of having the smallest dick in the industry, @StreamOnMax deleted not just the first trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League (which is one of the most watched videos of them there) but also deleted the playlist of the movie in the page. #RestoreTheSnyderverse https://t.co/I3DWpd5fpB — @dcumoviepage.bsky.social #RestoreTheSnyderverse (@dcumoviepage) July 13, 2023

after #MCU is practically dead (i think after #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania and the terrible #TheMarvels trailer it is) Warner Bros. decided to close the Zack Snyder (my favorite director) universe (#DCEU) and open the James Gunn universe (#DCU) and peel off everything from #MCU pic.twitter.com/O8SqslWWT6 — John Scott (@May201992) May 3, 2023

Ok wait bluebeetle teaser was incredible I didn't know it. Dcu movies trailer itself is failing 😂 not even James gunn can touch the records of zack Snyder film trailer. Golden age of dc live action cinema end with snyder cut. — Joseph Alex (@JosephA83544348) April 4, 2023

It's common knowledge James Gunn uses bots to boost his numbers since he can't get the same hype Zack Snyder gets naturally. Look at The Suicide Squad. It "had the record for most watched trailer", yet flopped at the Box Office. https://t.co/XxzEOunxbL pic.twitter.com/ojG6QwYhDj — Francis J. The Viper 🇩🇴 (@FrancisLaRabia) March 16, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Michael Douglas Refused To Show A “14-Inch D**k” To His Kids During A Gay P*rno Scene In This Romantic Drama That Won Him “Best Actor” Award!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News