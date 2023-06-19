Hollywood A-lister Gal Gadot is best known for playing one of the most iconic DC superheroes i.e. Wonder Woman but the actress had to go through a lot for the same. In an earlier interview, Gadot opened up about how she was threatened by filmmaker Joss Whedon when he came on board to direct Warner Bros’ Justice League after Zack Snyder stepped down from the project.

Gal Gadot first played the role of Wonder Woman in 2015 in the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then starred in two sequels i.e. the solo Wonder Woman movie and Justice League. Scroll down to read the details.

Speaking of Gal Gadot’s take on Joss Whedon’s verbal abuses during the shoot, as per Elle, the actress revealed she was shaking and felt dizzy. “Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it,” said the actress adding, “Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have… You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you and if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. Gadot further said, “I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”

In the same interview, Gal Gadot continued, “I would’ve done the same thing, I think if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know.” The Heart of Stone actress added, “We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

According to a witness on the set of Warner Bros’ Justice League, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Gal Gadot in a different interview had earlier spoken about the incident, “What I had with Joss basically is that he kind of threatened my career and said if I did something he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot.”

