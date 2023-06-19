Dakota Johnson and her former stepfather Antonio Banderas shared years of strenuous relationship after the latter reportedly caused his ex-wife Melanie Griffith’s depression. The Hollywood actress blamed Antonio for her mother’s poor state of mental health and even cut ties with him so much so that she refused to be in the same room as him. Scroll down to read the details.

Dakota Johnson shot to fame with Fifty Shades Of Grey in 2015 and followed the success with two more parts namely Fifty Shades: Darker in 2017 and Fifty Shades: Freed in 2018. While her professional life has been a success, Dakota has suffered a lot on the personal front.

Speaking of Dakota Johnson’s stepfather Antonio Banderas, according to Fandom Wire, the relationship between the two got sour when Antonio left her mother Melanie Griffith for his much younger girlfriend Nicole Kempel in 2015. Things got so bad between Dakota and Antonio that the actress refused to even look at him and apparently wanted no connection with Antonio or his girlfriend. An insider on the same earlier stated, “Dakota cut him off after he walked out on her mom and, despite several attempts from Antonio to mend bridges since then, she’s still refused to be in the same room as him or his new girlfriend.”

The source further shared, “It’s very sad – he raised this girl and she thinks he’s the most disgusting inconsiderate pig ever, which is incredibly heartbreaking for him.”

Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas earlier used to share a deep bond as he raised her since she was just 6 years old. The Desperado star even directed Dakota in Crazy in Alabama which also featured Melanie Griffith and her younger half-sister Stella Banderas.

In an earlier interview, Dakota opened up about her depression saying, “I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into. But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world.”

She concluded, “I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

