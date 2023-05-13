Dakota Johnson is one of the most popular actresses around the world. She rose to fame with her character of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise opposite Jamie Dornan. Over the years, Dakota has given us some of the most iconic fashion looks to remember. This time, she appeared on Seth Meyers’ talk show and revealed a strange anecdote about a young fan who approached her for a selfie. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Dakota is the queen of street style and has fan pages dedicated to her that keep track of her daily sightings. The actress has over 5 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t share much on the platform owing to her private nature.

Once while promoting Fifty Shades Darker, Dakota Johnson appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and revealed an interesting anecdote about a teenager who approached her for a selfie at Starbucks.

Dakota Johnson said, “I recently was in a Starbucks getting some coffee, as you do, and a kid came up. He was probably like 14 or 15, and he was like, ‘Hey, can I get a picture with you?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Of course.’”

The Fifty Shades actress continued and revealed that while taking the selfie, the teenager confessed and said, “I actually don’t know who you are, but my mom is over there. She’s freaking out.”

Dakota then looked at his mother, who couldn’t face the actress; her face was ‘down on a table’, and she could not make eye contact because she was starstruck and sent her son ‘into the fire’.

Haha, that’s an exciting story! What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson’s encounter with a teenager back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

