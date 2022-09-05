The third episode of House of the Dragon aired yesterday and well, eagled-eyed fans have noticed a blunder the makers and CGI team has made. While the series has been winning the hearts of fans with its intriguing content, the show made one mistake just like its predecessor – Game of Thrones. What was it? A lack of attention to minute details.

Advertisement

For those wondering what happened, in the recent episode released yesterday, many viewers noticed the show aired with a massive CGI goof-up. The scene in question featured Paddy Considine’s King Viserys and a green CGI glove on his hand.

Advertisement

Sharing a screenshot featuring the blunder from last night’s episode of House of the Dragon, one netizen wrote, “Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers #hotd” along with emojis of a tilted laughing face, a facepalm emoji and the Iron Throne.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahBKnowsBest) September 5, 2022

Also noticing the same mistake in the third episode of House of the Dragon, a Twitterati commented on the post writing, “Also. On this. When he hands the letter to Daemon. The seal is already broken. Looks like after multiple takes. None of this takes away from the show. But still. 🫣😳🤓” Another added, “The CGI team soo focused on the dragons they missed the small details.”

Joking about seeing the green screen, one noted, “i thought he was using some green protection to cover the rotten fingers, feels kind of stupid now lol” Another wrote, “How do you make a show in $200 million and not remove a green glove from the frame?” Others took to the micro-blogging site and brought up a similar mistake done by the CGI team during the finale season of Game of Thrones. For those who don’t remember, during a sequence featuring the main character of the show feasting at Winterfell, a Starbucks coffee cup made a special appearance. One simply wrote, “starbucks cup flashback” while another added, “This is like GoT Starbucks coffee cup fiasco all over again lmao.”

i thought he was using some green protection to cover the rotten fingers, feels kind of stupid now lol https://t.co/k3izkDG67Z — จจ 👾 | outie ver. (@xxxxotp) September 5, 2022

https://twitter.com/zenndayacoIeman/status/1566729764550938628

https://twitter.com/zenndayacoIeman/status/1566729764550938628

Commenting on the CGI budget being allotted to House of the Dragon and it still not being that good and having mistakes on wrote, “#hotd budget gotta be lower than game of thrones. The CGI is horrific! Gore isn’t hitting like it should” Another noted, “The CGI from this House of the Dragon episode was sooo bad, where’d all this $200 mil go? #HOTD”

The CGI in #HOTD is so godawful. Why do they insist on using so much of it? — ISH95 (@imstillhungry95) September 5, 2022

The CGI from this House of the Dragon episode was sooo bad, where’d all this $200 mil go? #HOTD — fantasy burner (@burner_fantasy) September 5, 2022

#hotd budget gotta be lower than game of thrones. The CGI is horrific! Gore isn’t hitting like it should — hannibal (@trying2tryhard) September 5, 2022

Not to nitpick but the CGI on Laenor riding that dragon is giving early 2000s boy wizard on a broom 😬#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/arMHqFSySc — Sailor Mars Fangirl 🔥❤️ (@deliaistyping) September 5, 2022

House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood and serves as the prequel to HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones was based. The show – which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes every Sunday, is set about 200 years before the events of GoT. It talks about the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, the events leading up to and covering the Targaryen war of succession aka ‘Dance of the Dragons.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Premiere Garners More Than 2X The Views Of Game Of Thrones Debut, Creates New Record For HBO

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram