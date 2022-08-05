Ever since its premiere in April 2011, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss’s Game Of Thrones – a fantasy series based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, became a rage all across the globe. While the show wrapped up over 3 years ago, fans will be getting the first GoT spinoff series – House Of the Dragon, this month.

While in a recent report, the show’s writer and executive producer Sara Hess confirmed that the upcoming series won’t have ‘s*xual violence’ but will talk about ‘the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system,’ now one of the show’s leading actors has opened up about his s*x scenes in it.

During a recent chat, Matt Smith, the actor who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel spoke about the questions he had with regards to his s*xy and steamy scenes in the show. For the unversed, House Of The Dragon is based on parts of George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. Read on to know all Matt had to say and the maker’s response to it.

During a recent chat with Rolling Stones, Matt Smith recalled his conversations with the makers of House Of The Dragon with regards to hi s*x scenes in the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel series, The Doctor Who alum said, “You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another s*x scene?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’”

The House Of The Dragon actor – who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel series, added, “I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think “and honestly, as they were written.”

Matt Smith, who revealed he had read some parts of the lengthy Fire & Blood book, also spoke about whether his character has a fair share of bedroom scenes. Answering this question, the actor who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen said, “Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me” while laughing lightly.

Talking about the s*x and violent scenes in House Of The Dragon, Sara Hess had said that she would ‘like to clarify that we do not depict s*xual violence in the show.’ She added that they handled the scenes off-screen and show the aftermath and impact on the victim and the mother of the perpetrator. She added that the series ‘choose to focus on the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system.’

House Of The Dragon stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy in lead roles. The HBO series is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2022, and will consist of ten episodes in its maiden season.

