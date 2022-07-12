Hollywood actor Miles Teller, who playes son of Maverick’s late best friend Goose, opposite Tom Cruise in one of the highest grossing films of the year ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, revealed that he has been having conversation with Cruise around the follow-up film, reports Deadline.

The actor, quoted by Deadline, told Entertainment Tonight: “I’ve been having some conversations with him (Tom Cruise) about it. We’ll see.”

Miles Teller added, though, the decision would inevitably be up to Cruise, who initially didn’t savour the prospect of making a sequel before bestowing his legendary commitment to the film. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Teller said. “It’s all up to Tom.”

Deadline added that Cruise, meanwhile, remains hard at work on his latest Mission Impossible film. He was last seen shooting scenes in London in between trips to watch the tennis action at Wimbledon and the Rolling Stones concert at Hyde Park.

Previously, Miles Teller talked about the behind the scenes of Top Gun Maverick and has revealed how he got sick while performing some of the death-defying stunts in the fighter jets. The actor revealed finding retardant, pesticides, fuel in his blood.

Teller also shared how Tom Cruise had reacted to it. After Miles shared this information with his Top Gun Maverick co-star, Tom has said, “Yeah, I was born with it, kid.”

