Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, creates a new record on her social media. The all-girl Kpop group is reaching new heights and is also becoming a global phenomenon, much like BTS. The group has taken over the music industry by storm, and fans love all the members equally.

Advertisement

Besides Lalisa, the band consists of Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. Other than their music, they are known for having a huge social media presence. From posting photos from their day-to-day lives to brand endorsements and more. Their Instagram is also a haven for fashion enthusiasts.

Advertisement

But it is Blackpink’s Lisa, who boasts the most following on her Instagram. Not just amongst the group but in the entire Kpop industry. Just recently, she surpassed a new milestone and now has 80 million followers. That is almost double the number of followers BTS‘ V (46.5 million), and Jungkook (43.1 million) have.

When it comes to other members of Blackpink, they all have a huge fan following as well. Jennie has 68.2 million people on her Insta, Jisoo has 62.1 million, and Rosé has 61 million. While talking about the band, Lisa and the rest of the members recently hit the headlines after ranking at the top of girl group brand reputation rankings.

The group was at the number one position, as per the research, with a brand reputation index of 3,133,666 points. This is based on the analysis of multiple factors like consumer participation, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various girl groups.

Meanwhile, as Lisa takes on the social media world with new sets of followers, she recently treated fans with a photo from a trip to Paris. She posed next to the Eiffel Tower in stylish clothes and was truly a sight to behold.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Britney Spears Feels “Bullied”, Slams Documentaries On Her Life: “It Would Never Happen To Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow Or Jennifer Lopez”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram