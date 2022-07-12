The mystery around who the next James Bond will be has continued for a year now. Ever since Daniel Craig announced that No Time To Die will be his last Bond flick, the buzz around who will be his successor has only intensified and now it has been going on for a long time. Many names have been speculated and a lot of actors have expressed their interest in playing the part. The most prominent name to be heard several times in the past year is Henry Cavill and turns out he is also a favourite amongst the betting circle.

For the unversed, Daniel Craig ended his journey as James Bond in October 2021. The movie was released and marked the end of his era as he played the iconic British Spy one last time. Ever since there has been news of the studio finally looking out for a potential successor. The was also buzz that they might cast an actor of colour as per Barbara Broccoli.

But amid all of this, there have been legit bets going on about who the next James Bond will be. The top three contenders in this circle are Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. Turns out Cavill is the man who is leading and the fans are happy about it already. Read on to know everything you should about this fun update of the day.

Now according to a betting website Ladbrokes, Henry Cavill has surpassed Tom Hardy as the new favourite to be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig. The actor is followed by Regé-Jean Page who is in the second position and Tom Hardy who is in the third. The two actors have also been on the top at certain points, but Cavill is now leading by a large margin. Cavill at the lead is with 3/1 odds while Page and Hardy are at 7/2 and 6/1 odds respectively.

If you aren’t aware, Henry Cavill has been associated with James Bond for eternity. The actor was also in contention to play the British Spy when Daniel Craig was cast in 2006. The two had a very tough competition and Craig won. Whether he finally gets to play the character or not is with the future, but it will be exciting to see. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

