There is nothing more trending than Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder. The fourth standalone film about the God Of Thunder was released last week and has a super successful run at the Box Office in its first weekend. While the fans are decoding everything about the movie, Christian Bale had revealed that he had even shot a scene with Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage. That did not make it to the final cut.

Yes, you read that right. Bale who plays the amazing Gorr The God Butcher revealed that he shot with the two actors where Jeff played Grandmaster and the Game Of Thrones alumni played Eitri. But now if Taika Waititi is to be believed it is not just that Peter and Goldblum didn’t make the final cut, but they had even shot with another GOT alumni Lena Headey aka Cersei.

Taika recently spoke about how the three-shot with the team of the Chris Hemsworth starrer but did not make it to the final cut. Amid this Lena Headey is also in the headlines as her former management is suing her over the cut role in Thor: Love And Thunder.

“I wrote the thing so when you cut anything it’s a little bit of a challenge to yourself because you’re like, ‘Am I not that good? Should I have seen this coming?’ But every film I’ve done I’ve probably cut the same amount out. When you go into the edit you just never know,” Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi told Insider. “A scene on its own could be the most funniest thing or intriguing thing, but sometimes those things if you keep them in will just make the movie screech to a halt. So you have to do what’s best for the film.”

He then went ahead to take names of the actors who were cut from Thor: Love And Thunder. “If you ask any of those actors who were cut out – Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage – they all understand how it works,” Taika said. “They have been in the game long enough. But that’s just the way I look at things.”

But Taika Waititi is sure that Lena Headey, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage’s scenes will not find themselves in a Snyder Cut situation. “I’m not going to give you a moment because this is my way of telling you, like, people say, ‘I can’t wait for the deleted scenes with those actors,” Waititi said. “I don’t want people to see the deleted scenes because they’re deleted for a reason: They aren’t good enough. The scenes were not in the movie and that’s it.”

