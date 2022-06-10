Actor Jeff Goldblum is in a “secret” WhatsApp group chat with his ‘Jurassic World: Dominion co-stars including Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Chris Pratt.

The ‘Jurassic Park’ star revealed the cast and crew — which includes Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Chris Pratt — were “still talking” to each other via text when after filming wrapped, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told the Evening Standard newspaper: “I shouldn’t show you this, but we’re still talking to each other in a very secret collective thing. There’s Laura. There’s Chris Pratt. There’s Sam. There’s my groomer, David Cox, who was there the whole time to do my hair and make-up.”

The 69-year-old actor Jeff Goldblum remarked on his catwalk debut when he walked the Prada runway alongside the ‘Twin Peaks’ star Kyle MacLachlan and how he only “once” attended a fashion show.

Jeff Goldblum said: “I’d never been to a fashion show before except once. Decades ago, I was invited by Giorgio Armani’s people to sit on their front row between Claudia Cardinale and Sophia Loren. A dream come true! What happened to my life?”

‘The Grand Budapest Hotel‘ star said that he and his former Olympic gymnast wife Emilie, 39, got a dog “as a little test” before they had their two sons, Charlie, six, and River, five.

Jeff Goldblum added: “We had that dog, kind of intentionally, as a little test. It worked out well.”

While neither of their kids have been inside a cinema, the pair “made it through” their father’s original run in the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise and might take them to see the new installment.

He shared: I showed them ‘Jurassic Park’, the first one and the second one, and they made it through that. I have a free Sunday coming up so we’ll take them in the daytime.”

While talking about the filming of the first dino flick with Steven Spielberg, Jeff recalled the “real experience of life and death” of being on the island of Kauai during Hurricane Inkini – the strongest recorded hurricane to ever hit the island of Hawaii – in 1992.

Jeff Goldblum said: “It gave us a real experience of what facing life and death might mean. I’ve never before or since been in a hurricane, but the primal disturbance and excitation that brought about in me is unlike anything else� maybe facing a dinosaur close up, you know? That was something.”

