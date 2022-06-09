Actor Chris Pratt has risen to fame in the Hollywood industry with his hard work and determination to do his best. With his return as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris has been on the front page of every media outlet.

While this goes on, we have very interesting trivia for you fans, did you know that the actor had once claimed to have had s*x in an aeroplane’s bathroom, that too hanging upside down?

Yes, you read it correctly, back in 2016 Chris Pratt was making headlines along with Jennifer Lawrence for their steamy hot scenes in the movie Passengers. During an interview at the time, Chris and Jennifer were asked about a weird place where the two actors had ever had s*x in. To this, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said that his weird place would be an aeroplane’s bathroom.

Continuing more on it Chris Pratt said that he was “hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat” while having s*x in the aeroplane’s bathroom. On the other hand, Jennifer Lawrence claimed, “I don’t really have anything, I like being safe. That’s what really turns me on, being safe.”

Passengers, which was directed by Morten Tyldum, was a romantic Science fiction film that was released on 14th December 2016. The movie starred Jennifer and Chris alongside Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, and Andy García.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt will be next seen as a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder which will pick up Thor’s story right after the Endgame. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi and will be released on 8th July 2022. On the other hand, the actor will also be seen in Jurassic World Dominion which is going to release on 10th June 2022. The actor will be starring alongside Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, and many more. The movie is directed by Colin Trevorrow.

