The 2001 coming-of-age comedy flick The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement have a special place in the hearts of many. Starring Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the reigning and then former Queen of Genovia and Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teenager who is the heir/Princess and later Queen of Genovia, the films were much loved upon their release.

Now, 18 years later, Julie – who was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the performing arts, has opened up about whether fans of the franchise will be blessed with TPD 3. So will we? Well, read on to find out whether it’s a ‘yes’ or a ‘no.’

During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Julie Andrews was asked if The Princess Diaries 3 was happening and whether we will see her as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the now-former Queen of Genovia. Answering it – with something TPD fans won’t be happy hearing, the actress said, “I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago.”

Continuing further and even revealing why she thinks the threequel of The Princess Diaries won’t happen, Julie Andrews added, “But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [Marshall died in 2016.] [For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

In the same interview, Julie spoke at length about The Princess Diaries director Garry Marshall and doing the film because she was a fan of his work. She went on record and said, “He embraced what everyone cared to offer,” while revealing how she interpreted Genovia as a country being famous for its lace and pears.

Besides Julie Andrews & Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries films also starred Héctor Elizondo as Joe, Heather Matarazzo as Lilly Moscovitz, Caroline Goodall as Helen Thermopolis, Larry Miller as Paolo Puttanesca, and many more.

Interestingly, when Anne walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet, fans commented that she still looks as young and radiant as she did in TPD films and can pull off playing Queen Mia Thermopolis Renaldi with ease.

