When he started shooting for the web series ‘Aashram’ back in 2019, actor Darshan Kumaar did not know how big and popular the show will become with each passing season.

Now that the third season of the show has been released and Darshan also become a bankable star post his success with ‘The Kashmir Files’, in conversation with IANS, the actor opens up on how in the last three years, gradually he earned a career growth that he has been working for since the last 10 years.

Darshan Kumaar said: “I have been working to find visibility as an actor for the longest period of time. You see, my problem or what I used to wonder why is, people would come to me and say ‘Darshan you are a good actor’, but no one would give me a big project. So I would wonder, if I am good as an actor, why can’t I get a good project? I didn’t give up though. When Prakash ji offered me ‘Aashram’ I was more than excited to be part of that world.”

Then Darshan Kumaar draws a parallel between his character police officer Ujagar Singh and his personal life journey.

He said, “Like the way Ujagar Singh won’t give up until he would get to the bottom of the case, I was not ready to give up on my dream to become a prominent name in acting. In every season, the case Ujagar took up, was not easy to investigate and it was all the more difficult for him because big names and powerful people were involved in them.”

“For an actor like myself without any background, coming to a big city like Mumbai where thousands of budding talents like me are also looking for an opportunity, is tough. It is tougher when within the first few projects you don’t become the talk of the town!”

“There is a power game, a box office numbers, the fate of a film decides the fate of your career. But you see, eventually like the way Ujagar finds the truth, I found the right opportunity. Of course, now, my life has changed for the better,” Darshan Kumaar explained.

The show revolves around godman Baba Nirala and his criminal activities. It is created and directed by multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha.

Asked about the best lesson he learned from the legendary director and Darshan Kumaar said, ” The fact that he lives with a simple attitude, ‘kaam karo, aage barho’. Every day on set during shooting, he is working with the excitement as if it is his first project and there is no sense of feeling complacent about the fact that the previous season was so successful. Even now when we were doing a promotional activity, in between he is working on his next project.”

“He believes in working continuously instead of over analysing his success. I am trying to follow the same philosophy because as an actor, the success of a film is not in my hands but only my performance is,” the actor signed off.

‘Aashram’, also featuring Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Hemant Choudhary, Akash Solanki, Esha Gupta, streams on MX Player.

