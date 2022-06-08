Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rohit Shetty fans are super excited about the next instalment in his cop universe, Indian Police Force. Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, the web series will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi among others. Meanwhile, to add more charm to the show, the makers have roped in small screen’s talented star Shweta Tiwari. Yes! you read that right.

The Amazon Original Series is currently under production and it is expected to start streaming on the digital platform from next year. Everything about the show is kept tightly under wraps while more than anyone Sidharth fans are too hyped about his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, as per Tellychakkar, Shweta Tiwari is all set to play an important role in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. While the actress was also part of the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, this web show will be the first time when she’ll be directed by the ace filmmaker.

As of now, neither Indian Police Force makers nor Shweta Tiwari has confirmed anything about the same. Reportedly, the actress is expected to play an important part in the series but no information has been shared about her role. Earlier too, the same media portal had informed that Tiwari will be working under Rohit’s production but the project was unknown.

Now that Shweta’s involvement in the cop universe is speculated it’ll be a huge achievement for the actress as it’ll open more opportunities for her.

While announcing Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Rohit Shetty had said, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

