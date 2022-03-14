Rohit Shetty is one of the most reliable directors when it comes to commercial Bollywood cinema. Almost all his movies earned exceptionally well at the box office not just for the high-octane action sequences but also for the punchy yet fun dialogues. A few years back, the director had opened up on his perception about award shows, pointing out how most of it is fake.

For the unversed, Rohit’s last directorial film was Sooryavanshi which hit the theatres right before the third wave of COVID 19. The movie made a whopping amount at the box office despite having restrictions in most metropolitan cities. The film featured actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role while actors like Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn appeared in a cameo. The film proved all box office predictions wrong and also went on to become the highest-grossing entertainer of 2021.

On the occasion of Rohit Shetty’s birthday, we look back at the time when he called out the award shows, highlighting how staged they are. Revealing how he participates only when he is paid for it, the director told Neha Dhupia on her podcast No Filter Neha, “If they pay me, I go. Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no. Because it’s all fake na. It’s all a TV show.”

Speaking about how commercial cinema doesn’t get the due credit it deserves in award functions, Rohit Shetty said, “We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day on a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don’t consider commercial films. I tell them, ‘If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come’”.

