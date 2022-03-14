After The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial The Kashmir Files has taken the nation by storm. Led by Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Basha Sumble, Pallavi Joshi and others, the film is doing wonders at the box-office. The Kashmir Files, which is based on the Kashmiri Pandits Genocide, saw them depicting some real-life incidents. Be it killing of 24 people together, of killing a Pandit in rice container, all the gut-wrenching scene have been verified by Kashmiris.

Soon after the film created a stir, near and dear ones of the victims and victims themselves are speaking up about the gruesome attack on the Pandits.

One such woman to break her silence on the same is Girijia Tickoo’s niece. Girijia was one of the victims during the genocide, who was raped by 5 men and was later cut into two halves with a carpenter saw. The same has been depicted in the climax of The Kashmir Files. Now Girjia’s niece named Sidhi Raina shared the ordeal of her maternal aunty on her social media account.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, Sidhi opened up about the incident and said that the family is awaiting justice. Sharing film’s poster, she wrote, “The Kashmir Files has released worldwide. This film shows the horrifying nights not only my family went through but what every Kashmiri Pandit family went through. TW: Rape, Torture, Murder”

Further revealing chilling details, she wrote, “My father’s sister, Girjia Tickoo, was a librarian at a University who had gone to collect her paycheck, on her way back the bus she was traveling from was stopped and what happened next still leaves me in shivers, tears, and nausea. My bua was then thrown into a taxi, with 5 men (one of them being her colleague), who tortured her, raped her, and then brutally murdered her by cutting her alive with a carpenter saw. Imagine being the brother who had to recognize his Babli, who wasn’t at fault in this gruesome battle of total hypocrisy.”

Sidhi went on to add, “Till this date I’ve never heard anyone from my family speak about this incident. My father tells me every brother lived in such shame and anger that nothing had been done to receive justice for my Babli Bua. I am fortunate enough to be part of @koayouth where I am connected to youth from the Kashmiri Pandit community where we can share our past.”

Towards the end, Girjia’s niece pleased everyone to watch the film. “This is my plead to ALL of you to watch the Kashmir Files and take your friends and family with you @vivekagnihotri @thekashmirfiles @pallavijoshiofficial @mallikaagnihotri @zeestudiosofficial @anupampkher @darshankumaar @bhashasumbli,” she concluded.

The Kashmir Files is garnering love from one and all and it has made a total collection of Rs 14 cr in its first week at the box office.

