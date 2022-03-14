Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 2000s and is well known for her versatility. The actress maintains a close friendship with filmmakers Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. She once took a subtle dig at the filmmaker by comparing him with her husband Aditya Chopra.

She has appeared in commercially successful films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ghulam, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. Currently, the 43-year-old actress is married to Yash Raj Films head-honcho and the couple have a daughter named Adira.

Back in 2018, Rani Mukerji was promoting her then-upcoming film Hichki. The film was considered to be her comeback film after the 2014 film Mardaani. During a conversation with News 18, the actress at that time was asked what made her fall in love with Aditya Chopra.

Rani then replied, “The reason why I fell in love with my husband was that he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I really respected. It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know the inside out of everything. So, Adi was one of those rare people who I really respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a really good couple because we are very happy going nowhere.”

Rani Mukerji took a subtle dig at Karan Johar for not giving time for family unlike her husband Aditya. She said, “For Adi, I feel if he was to be like Karan Johar, I don’t think I’d have fallen in love with him. Karan is everywhere, he is so social and he is the life of a party. Every day he is doing something or the other. The thing with me is that I need my family at home. I am a very family-oriented person. I would go mad if my husband was working; as it is half the time he is in the studio. Imagine, him having a social life beyond his films. Half the time, I would not get to see him. I am very happy and content that he (Aditya Chopra) is not a social person. After his work, he comes back home to me.”

