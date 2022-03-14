Kartik Aaryan has been through a tough last year. Many were excited to see his collaboration with Karan Johar in the film of Dostana 2. The film was supposed to star him alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. But things went upside down and the actor opted out of the project. Is it all landing him in any kind of trouble? Scroll below for all the details.

Ever since Dostana 2 announcement, Kartik has been quite low-key. While Dharma Productions shared a lengthy note on dissociating with the actor and never working with him again, Aaryan has not yet broken his silence on the row. But many have noticed that his energy is not the same and he’s been quite silent.

Kartik Aaryan recently graced the Iconic Gold Awards 2022 where he posed at the red carpet. The actor also took home an award for Iconic Best Actor Of The Year Critics Choice Award for his performance in Dhamaka. During the press byte, paparazzi asked the actor, “Koi aapko pareshan kar raha hai? (Is anyone harassing you in Bollywood?)”

To this Kartik Aaryan responded, “Nahi aisa kuch nahi hai. Koi pareshan nahi kar raha, award leke jaa raha hoon! (There’s nothing like that. Nobody is bothering me, I’m taking home an award)”

Kartik even took a moment to look at his left at someone unknown and shared an unexpected glare. Check out the viral video below:

There were reports that Kartik Aaryan was being removed from big projects post Dostana 2. Post that, reports also surfaced that the actor was threatening his makers of Shehzada to move out of the film if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (the original version of his film) released in Hindi.

