Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is enjoying a terrific run at the box office and has gone past the 100 crore mark in India. It marks the first collaboration between Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While the film has helped Alia in consolidating her top position in Bollywood, it has also helped Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Directors’ Box Office Power Index, also known as Directors’ Ranking.

Advertisement

For the unversed, here, in Koimoi’s Directors’ Box Office Power Index, the filmmakers are allotted points based on their films in coveted box office clubs (eg- 100 crore, 200 crore club and others). Based on the entry into these clubs, points are given. In the latest development, Bhansali has toppled the score of none other than SS Rajamouli.

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli, all thanks to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘s success in the Hindi market, have 600 points to his name. With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tally went up at 650 points. Have a look at the breakdown below:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 650 points- (300 points with 3 films in 100 crore club- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, 300 points with 1 film in 300 crore club- Padmaavat, 50 points with 1 film in top 10 overseas grossers- Padmaavat).

The filmmaker now is in 5th place in Director’s Ranking. Click here to see.

Meanwhile, not just his box office numbers and filmmaking, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also known for his music. Talking about his passion for music, Bhansali said, “I have always been passionate about music. I was fortunate enough to grow up in an era where great musicians like Lataji, Begum Akhtar, Jagjit Singh and Rafi Saab were able to shape my understanding of the craft,” (via IANS).

Must Read: Aamir Khan Reacts To Rumours That He Divorced Kiran Rao Over Alleged Affair With Fatima Sana Shaikh: “There Was No One Back Then, No One Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube