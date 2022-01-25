It was in the last week, fans got a big relief when SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated got a fixed official release date. While the makers have zeroed in on two dates, they have confirmed to not postpone it further. With the date already marked on the calendar, there’s a strong buzz that it will compete with Rajamouli’s own, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Advertisement

For those who aren’t aware, RRR is releasing on either 18th March or 28th April. The makers have shared that if theatres operate at full capacity and the Covid situation is normal, they’ll be coming on 18th March, or else, the film will be released on 28th April. Now, as the dates are confirmed, box office predictions have started doing the rounds.

Advertisement

The biggest box office talk is RRR’s comparison with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 shattered all the records from the word go. It managed to cross 100 crores on its opening day itself. Baahubali had made 121 crores (inclusive of all languages) on day 1 across the country, becoming the highest ever Indian opener. So will Rajamouli’s upcoming film manage to beat Baahubali’s monstrous feat to top the list? Let’s analyze it below.

If theatres get the permission of operating at 100% occupancy, people would not mind flocking theatres like crazy. Honestly, people aren’t scared anymore in visiting theatres. We have seen it during Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa, and Sooryavanshi.

Speaking about the buzz, RRR is undoubtedly amongst the most anticipated Indian films. And blockbuster numbers are bound to come right from day 1. So, things are pretty clear that a grand run is on for Rajamouli‘s magnum opus. However, there’s one thing that might affect a bit too much.

It’s the regulation of movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, that is calling for big trouble for RRR makers. As the film is primarily Telugu, its huge earnings will come from Andhra Pradesh. However, considering dismal rates of rupees 20 to 100 (in non-AC theatres) and rupees 75-250 (in AC theatres), there’s fear that the film might end up losing a tremendous amount from the territory.

During the time when Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s tickets getting sold at as much as 2800 rupees, it’s really unfair to imagine that a film with over 450 crores of budget (speculated), getting paid an underwhelming amount in the main territory. Talking about the numbers, Baahubali 2 had earned around 45 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, out of day 1’s 121 crores. As of now, talks are on between the filmmakers and the Andhra state government over returning to normal ticket prices. Let’s see what happens!

Must Read: Ananya Panday Trolled For Wearing A ‘Tiny’ Blouse; Netizens Say, “Itni Sardi Me Bhi Nautanki Inke Fashion Ki…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube