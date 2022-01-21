The veil of suspense over the much-awaited release of S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ was lifted on Friday, with the makers announcing two possible dates for the movie’s release.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, the RRR producers listed March 18 as the release date, provided theatres are allowed full occupancy by then. The alternative date is April 28, “if the pandemic situation does not improve” before that.

Advertisement

RRR starring Telugu stars Ram Charan and NTR, with Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt essaying crucial roles, was supposed to be released on January 7. In view of the third Covid wave, however, the plan was dropped just a couple of days before the scheduled release date.

RRR, made in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi — has been one of the most awaited movies after Rajamouli’s superhit ‘Bahubali’ movie saga.

How excited are you for the release of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: After Pushpa, Sukumar’s 2018 Hit ‘Rangasthalam’ To Witness Hindi Release

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube