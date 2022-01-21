Recently, a lot of rumours had been floating across of Aamir Khan’s labour of love, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ being postponed. To quash all the rumours, the production house took to their social media handle today, clearly stating there’s no change in the release date of the film.

Interestingly It is the same date when the much anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 starring the superstar Yash is releasing on. This has made the clash between both the big movies inevitable at the Box Office. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The statement read, “Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film.”

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni”

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will release on April 14, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.

However yesterday rumours had that Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was being shifted to another released date in order to avoid clash with KGF: Chapter 2. But turns out that isn’t the case and the two mega movies are indeed clashing. It will be Intriguing to see what this clash churns out. Whom are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments section below.

