Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently filed a defamation suit against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad for defaming him on social media. The superstar through his lawyer also asked him not to bring religion as he fights defamation cases. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kakkad is a US-based retired NRI who owns a part of a plot on a hill in Panvel next to Khan’s farmhouse. The NRI took to social media and started defaming the superstar. He also levelled several allegations against the actor.

Advertisement

As per India Today report, a two-hour hearing was held at Mumbai’s civil court on Thursday wherein Salman Khan’s lawyer Pradeep Gandhy argued that Ketan Kakkad’s allegations were wild, baseless and were very personal in nature. In the defamation suit, Dabangg star stated that Kakkad’s allotment of plot land was cancelled by the Government of Maharashtra/concerned forest department as illegal.

The defamation suit read, “Pursuant thereto, on untenable and baseless pretexts, Kakkad started raising baseless and false accusations and allegations against him and his family members.” Salman’s advocate Gandhy then referred to the low level of allegations being levelled against the superstar.

Salman Khan’s advocate Pradeep Gandhy, “In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation? Why are you bringing in religion? My mother is a Hindu, my father is a Muslim and my brothers have married Hindus. We celebrate all festivals.”

Furthermore, Ketan Kakkad also alleged that Salman’s family has political connections and harbouring underworld links with the ‘D-Company’. To which, the Antim star’s lawyer said, “I (Khan) have no political aspirations, I have never met with politicians,” and replied to some more alleged allegations with “So all Muslims are bad?”

The report further adds that Judge Laddha sought official papers of the property or a map to verify the facts by himself. The hearing will continue today, January 21.

Must Read: Shehzada: Producer Of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Trying Hard To Stop The Release Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi Version?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube