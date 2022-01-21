Shah Rukh Khan saw one of the gloomy phases of his life when his son Aryan Khan got involved in a drugs case. As Khan was busy trying to get his son out of custody, he sacrificed a lot on both professional and personal levels. Amid and after this chaos, the actor has stayed aloof, long long away from social media and other platforms.

SRK’s Twitter family is 42 million strong and even a single thing about the actor’s life starts trending like crazy. Amid the turmoil in his personal life, Khan has maintained a distance from the platform, making his fans go crazy. SRKians have now started trending #WeMissYouSRK and pouring their heart out for the star.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan has been out of action from Twitter for almost 4 months now. His last tweet was made on 23rd September 2021, where he tweeted about Disney+ Hotstar. With over 23K tweets at the time we write, fans are celebrating being SRKian on Twitter.

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans wrote, “Your fans had come outside Mannat to have a glimpse of you, some from Bangalore, some from Kolkata and some from Rajasthan, all of them had come with hope. But did not get to see your glimpse. But the love for you is the same #WeMissYouSRK.” Another wrote, “ShahRukh Khan Sach me yaarr we are waiting for your tweet, AskSRK, movies #WeMissYouSRK.”

See some of the tweets below:

We miss you, Sir! Come Back Soon 🥲#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/YUXxwqsbwu — Rupesh Ki Bestfriend 💙 (@nabihahahahah) January 20, 2022

Have loved you before I even understood what love is Shah. From a little girl watching you on screen, to making my dreams come true and meeting you – it’s been the most beautiful journey. You’ve always been my constant. And I miss my best friend @iamsrk #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/9HHgBoPN3m — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) January 20, 2022

It's been 3 years since his last film

For almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, neither did he tweet on his birthday nor did he tweet for his fans on the new year. We his fans are missing him a lot. #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/Dam8HNVfBn — योगी (SRKIAN)🚩💥 (@Asliy0gi) January 20, 2022

We hope SRK responds to this trend!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback with YRF’s Pathan and Atlee’s film.

