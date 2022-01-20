Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Kharwa & co have impressed fans all across with the trailer of Gehraiyaan. Released around an hour ago, the trailer of the Shakun Batra directorial has already garnered over 918K views.

In the intriguing trailer unveiled by Amazon Prime Video, we get glimpses of relationship drama that is filled with complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. It also includes some lip-locks and more shared between Deepika and Siddhant’s characters.

Now, during the digital trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone spoke about many things, including the intimate controversial scenes. Sharing her views on it, the Padmaavat actress said, “Intimacy of vulnerability is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it to scintillate, he’s not doing it for the eyeballs.”

Deepika Padukone added, “He’s (Shakun Batra) doing it because that’s where the characters are coming from, through their journey and through their experiences. That’s only possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment you’re working in.”

Check out the video here:

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. Besides Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Kharwa, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Let us know in the space below what you think of the trailer of Gehraiyaan and the intimate controversial scenes in it.

