Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the intriguing trailer of the much-awaited Amazon Original movie, Gehraiyaan. Directed by the very talented Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama that looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. The film features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Speaking about the film, Deepika Padukone said: “Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehraiyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide.”

Advertisement

“In a manner, this seems like coming back home to me,” Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “I started my journey as an actor with Amazon Prime Video and now Gehraiyaan, a film I am so incredibly proud of will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video! I feel there is a little bit of Zain in all of us. His ambition, aspiration, passion for his dreams and his struggles when faced with tough choices are all extremely relatable. For each of us, Gehraiyaan is a movie that is all soul and heart, and I am thrilled that the movie will premiere to a global audience across 240 countries and territories.”

Ananya Panday said: “Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing. I am so glad that the audience can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world. I look forward to the reactions and conversations!.”

Dhariya Karwa said: “It is every actor’s dream to have their work reach out to the widest possible audience and I am excited for the global release of Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video, through which the movie will reach viewers across the world. The experience of working with such a talented cast and creators is one that I will cherish forever. I look forward to how the viewers react to the movie.”

Watch the trailer of Gehraiyaan here:

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda & Siddhant Chaturvedi Are Dating? Deepika Padukone Helps Fan Connect The Dots!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube