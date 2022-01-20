Bollywood is known for many scandalous affairs; link-up rumours and whatnot. Similarly, Raveena Tandon too made headlines in the past due to her relationship with Akshay Kumar but did you know, she was also linked with cricketer Rahul Dravid before she got married to producer Anil Thadani?

In an earlier interview, the Aranyak star addressed her relationship with Khiladi Kumar and had opened up about ending her engagement with the superstar after she caught him with Rekha and Sushmita Sen.

In the year 2002, Raveena Tandon who had never met Rahul Dravid in her life was romantically linked with the cricketer. Many even believed that the two were going to marry. However, in an interview with Filmfare, the actress herself denied such rumours and claimed she doesn’t even know him personally.

Talking to the magazine, Raveena Tandon shared, “For God’s sake, he (Rahul Dravid) is not even an acquaintance. I would have understood had he been a friend or something. Poor fellow, I don’t have anything against him, but it’s very upsetting. At the moment I am focusing on my work only.”

Speaking about meeting the cricketer, the actress said, “I have met him at functions and there was, as usual, polite exchange of pleasantries. And I go out with friends quite often. He must have been a part of it. I haven’t met him, alone, simply because I don’t know him so well. I have male friends like Govinda, Suniel Shetty, and Salman Khan. He doesn’t figure anywhere.”

Addressing the reason behind her relationship rumours with Rahul Dravid, Raveena Tandon said, “I don’t know how the whole thing started. Maybe because I am not seeing anybody and he is also an eligible bachelor. People link up when you don’t have any remote idea. Recently, I was linked up with Sandeep Chowta (Music Director), for heaven’s sake, I don’t even know him. The poor fellow called up the next day to apologise. It’s ridiculous.”

During the interview, when the Mohra actress was asked if meeting the cricketer would be awkward after all the speculation, she responded, “To an extent, yes, it spoils relationships, however polite it is. I will try to be normal if at all I meet him, but I don’t think I will bump into him. Don’t you think it’s high time to take control of situations? Yeah, I will do that, but it will take another six to eight months for me to properly get into that frame of mind. To stop all this I need to see somebody but work is my focus now.”

Later, Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani in the year 2004, while Rahul Dravid got hitched to Nagpur based surgeon, Vijeta Pendharkar in 2003.

