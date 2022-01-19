Criminal Lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who is very famous for handling actor Salman Khan’s most controversial and high-profile hit and run case, has passed away at the age of 67 after battling blood cancer.

The criminal lawyer had also represented actor Shiney Ahuja who was convicted by the Mumbai police in a rape case during the year 2009.

Just yesterday, sad news had hit us that, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj had passed away while accompanying the actor to Mehboob studios, after suffering a massive heart attack. Today (19 Jan) this terrible news of Salman Khan’s lawyer Shrikant Shivade passing has come as a shocker.

One of the juniors who was working under advocate Shrikant Shivade broke this horrific news to Zeenews. The juniors stated that the lawyer was suffering from leukemia (blood cancer) and was undergoing treatment for it. However, the criminal lawyer lost his battle against the deadly disease and passed away today (19 Jan) at a private hospital in Pune.

A representative of the private hospital in Pune (where the Shrikant was undergoing treatment) stated that clinical hematologist Dr. Sameer Melinkeri was treating Shivade. The advocate is survived by his mother, wife, and two children.

For the unversed, Shrikant was a law graduate from the Indian Law Society. The criminal advocate has not only handled high-profile cases of Bollywood actors Salman Khan (hit and run case) and Shiney Ahuja (rape case) but is also famously known for handling the infamous 2G scam case, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit in the Malegaon bomb blast case, former Mumbai police chief RD Tyagi in Suleman bakery firing, Deepak Kulkarni in a fraud case, the Sheena Bora case, and many other high-profile cases!

This is such sad news. Actor Salman has yet to react to this news.

