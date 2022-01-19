Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s personal life often made headlines more than his blockbuster films. His affairs with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif to name a few have always been at media glare. His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur too couldn’t escape from the media radar.

Reports claimed that Salman met the Romanian model-actress in Romania when the actor had accompanied his brother, Sohail Khan for their film, Jai Ho’s recce in 2011. The two said to have had some time together and had bonded well. She stayed in touch with the superstar even after he returned to the country.

Now Iulia Vantur has become a part of Salman Khan’s family. She is often spotted with them on various occasion. While rumours of them dating has been going on for a while, but did you know the Romanian model was once married to a Romanian superstar?

Well as per Miss Malini report, Iulia once married to a Romanian Grammy-nominated singer, Marius Moga. however, their marriage did not last longer than 4 years. The two have parted ways. Pictures of their wedding had also gone viral on social media. Take a look at the picture below:

Back in 2020, Iulia Vantur hosted a live chat with her fans from Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse and the Dabangg star even sneaked up behind her to surprise her. However, had tried to cover up and had motioned him to go off-camera, at the same time smiling and blushing.

A fan page even shared a video of the cute moment on social media. Take a look at the video below:

