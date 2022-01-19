Zareen Khan has been a promising actress in the Bollywood industry, since her debut film Veer which was released back in 2010. The actress was introduced in the Bollywood industry by actor Salman Khan and has been a godfather to the actress ever since. Recently the actress expressed her feelings about her being replaceable as an actress and responds to the nasty assumption that people make about Salman, being her godfather.

For the unversed, the actress has starred in multiple projects over the year. She is known for her work in movies like Hate Story 3, Housefull 2, Wajah Tum Ho, and many more.

So Zareen Khan, who is near to complete 12 years in the Bollywood industry, recently during her conversion with Hindustan Times, has admitted that “Actors are insecure,” and that she is replaceable as an actor because she isn’t an A-lister yet. However, the actress claims that being replaceable doesn’t bother her much.

Talking about her journey so far in the Bollywood industry, Zareen Khan said, “My dad had left us, (so) it was me who had to take the responsibility, to take care of my family financially. I did not have anybody helping me or guiding me. It was intimidating. I was intimidated and many took it as arrogance. There have been times when I felt lost in the industry. I wanted to do good work but I wasn’t allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table. There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face.”

While continuing on the topic the actress also reacted towards people assuming that it’s Salman Khan (her godfather) who has given her all the films, she has done till now. Clarifying the whole situation Zareen explained, “I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for me. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things. A lot of people to date think that all the work I do is through him and that’s not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done.”

On the professional front, Zareen Khan was last seen in the movie titled, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which is a Harish Vyas directorial. The movie came out in 2021.

