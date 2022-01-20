Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda may not be an actress but she is an entrepreneur. Being a megastar’s granddaughter, her love life has always managed to make the headline on many news portals. Late last year, she was rumoured to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Gully Boy actor and Navya reportedly are in a serious relationship. There is no official confirmation to corroborate the rumour, but a fan came up with a theory confirming their rumoured relationship. Scroll down to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is quite active on social media and often drops casual pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, she dropped a few monochrome unfocused pictures on the photosharing site that took the internet by storm. She was seen smiling while sitting on a couch.

After Navya shared the pictures, many celebrities like Neetu Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha, Maheep Kapoor and Deepika Padukone commented. However, Deepika’s comment, ‘Beauty’, came to the attention of a user. The user wrote, “I think navya and sidhant chaturvedi are dating since both posted the origami pictures and videos on almost same day and since sidhant and deepika are doing a film together she has commented on her picture.”

On other hand, several other users praised her for her beauty. One user wrote, “The stunning beauty,” while another mentioned, “Girl with beautiful smile…miss navya.” A third user wrote, “Y Nanu p gai hay…khud ki pahechan banayegi…ek din….”

It is worth pointing out that Navya Navli Nanda is also a founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation, that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

