Shah Rukh Khan is known as a global superstar for a reason as people have shared many instances when just the name of SRK helped them in a foreign country. Similarly, a YouTuber, who goes by the name Manoj Malhotra aka Travelling Mantra, recently released a video where he narrated how King Khan saved him from trouble in a war-torn country like Syria.

Advertisement

A few days ago, something similar happened with a Twitter user named Ashwini Deshpande who shared an incident and revealed how the Zero actors name helped her book tickets in Egypt and how a travel agent believed her after she faced a problem while transferring money.

Advertisement

YouTuber named Manoj Malhotra who runs a channel called Travelling Mantra was recently travelling in Syria. While exploring the country, Manoj claimed he was stopped at every checkpoint, however, just because he belonged to the country of Shah Rukh Khan, the security let him go without any hassle.

In the video uploaded on his channel Travelling Mantra, Manoj Malhotra says, “Maaloula se nikalte hi humein ek aur checkpoint pe pakad liya tha. Aur kaafi der roke rakha. Uske baad fir Shah Rukh Khan ne chuda liya. (Soon after we left Maaloula, we were stopped at a checkpoint for some time. After that, Shah Rukh Khan saved us.)”

Expressing his gratitude for the superstar, the YouTuber shares, “Aaj se aapke fans sir Shah Rukh Khan ji hum. Aur aapki wajah se bahut jagah bach rahe hain bhai. Jo milta hai, ‘India, Bollywood, movie, Shah Rukh Khan?’ Shah Rukh ki wajah se chodhe jaa rahe hain bhai hum toh Syria mein. (From today onwards we are your fans, sir. We have been saved at a lot of places because of you. Whenever we meet someone here and they realise we are from India, they talk about Bollywood, movies, SRK and let us go. People here in Syria are letting us leave because of you.)”

The incident grabbed a lot of attention as netizens couldn’t stop praising SRK as many felt proud, while a user wrote, “Man is a living legend.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for YRF’s Pathan along with Atlee Kumar’s untitled project. He has also signed a Rajkumar Hirani film about ‘Donkey Flight.’

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Lawyer In His Hit-And-Run Case Passes Away Battling Leukemia!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube