Aanand L Rai is on cloud nine after the big success of his latest release Atrangi Re. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles, the film released directly on OTT and became one of the most-watched films. Amid it, the filmmaker addressed the question of whether he is willing to work with Shah Rukh Khan yet again, despite failure in the first collaboration.

Shah Rukh and Rai collaborated for the first time with Zero, which released in 2018. The film was long in the making, and was one of Khan’s ambitious projects. Sadly, it tanked at the box office, giving a big blow to the actor and director as well. There have been even reports of a fallout between the two.

Recently, while speaking to India Today, Aanand L Rai opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan yet again. He shared that he is eagerly waiting for reunion, but waiting for the right thing to come up. Rai said, “We are working really hard to reach him now, we are working towards it. Maybe it will take a few more years or if tomorrow we have a story which he likes, we will be there. He is all heart.”

Now, that’s one great reunion we are waiting to see. Hope the duo comes up with something unique in future!

Speaking about Zero, the film also marked the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film was made on a high budget, however at the ticket windows, it failed miserable and missed out on the 100 crore mark. However, it did fetch acclaim for visual effects.

