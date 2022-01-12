Bollywood celebrities have often been at the epitome of controversies grabbing massive attention on social media. In the last two years, several actors and star kids have been in the news for their involvement in either illegal or inappropriate activities. As Jacqueline Fernandez’s hickey picture with conman Sukesh goes viral on the internet, we bring to you a bunch of other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted with a love bite by the paparazzi.

For the unversed, a picture of Jacqueline has lately been setting the internet ablaze where she can be seen cosying up with conman Sukesh. In the selfie, the two can be seen lying on the bed while smiling at the camera happily. Jacqueline’s hickey is clearly visible on the left side of her neck while Sukesh plants a kiss on her nose. The viral shot stirred up quite a storm as Jacqueline had to issue an official statement asking people and media outlets to respect her privacy.

Here is a look at a few other Bollywood actors who were spotted with a hickey in the past.

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan was spotted with a hickey a few years back at a public event. The actor was wearing a collared black shirt on the occasion which sneakily hid the love bite not making it very obvious.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is now married to international pop sensation Nick Jonas, was previously spotted with an evident hickey around her neckline. She was wearing a black leather jacket in the picture with a set of thick black frames and light makeup.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was spotted with a bright love bite in one of her paparazzi photographs. Her hair was resting behind her shoulder which made the hickey very visible. It was right below her ears and stood in contrast with the black top she chose to wear that day.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan once wore a backless satin gown that naturally exposed the hickeys on her back. Fans noticed a scratch mark and two love bites in the pap shot when it was released.

5. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s hickey is probably the most prominent one on this list. He was seen with a perfectly circular hickey around his neck in a picture where he was shirtless on the sets.

6. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut also did not shy away from flaunting her love bite when she appeared at an evening function held by GQ magazine. She wore a strapless white and grey gown on the occasion with her hair tied up into a bun. The hickey wasn’t really subtle, to say the least.

7. Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal was never the one to get into controversies but he definitely became a topic of discussion when he flaunted his little hickey. The actor wore a brown leather jacket that somewhat covered a part of it but the mark was evident when the garment shifted with his moments.

