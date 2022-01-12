Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood not just for his hit films but also for his friendly and fun-loving persona. The actor is packed with projects for the year 2022 after successfully completing over 4 films during the pandemic. According to the most recent reports, the actor is charging a whopping amount for his next collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miya.

For the unversed, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an upcoming action-packed film that is expected to bring together Khiladi Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The movie will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani. The movie has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience even though no confirmation has been given by the team yet.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Akshay Kumar has increased his fees to ₹165-170 crores, shooting up the overall budget of the film as well. Their source suggests that the makers really want Akshay on board which is why they might end up agreeing to his demands. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, is also allegedly planning to take a higher amount from the producers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

If Pooja Films decides to go forward with Akshay Kumar’s alleged demands, the overall budget of the film will skyrocket instantly. The same Bollywood Life report suggests that if these demands are met, the comprehensive budget of the film might go up to ₹260-280 crores. In such a case, it will be quite difficult for the movie to make an impressive profit at the box office.

In other news, some reports from the past also suggested that the upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will be based on the 1998 Bollywood flick with the same name. It featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles and was a massive hit amongst the audience.

