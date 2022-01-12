Kriti Sanon has always been one of the most vocal celebrities of Bollywood who enjoys an enormous fan following for her work in several hit films. It is a known fact that she was close to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the duo even worked together in the film Raabta. As the movie failed to pull audiences to the theatre, Kriti recently opened up on how the team dealt with the disappointing box office collections and reviews.

For the unversed, Raabta was an action romance film that hit the theatres in 2017. The plot of the movie revolved around the concept of reincarnation as a modern couple realize that they share a deep connection since their previous lives. It was directed by Dinesh Vijan and also featured Jim Sarbh in a key role.

In a recent interaction with Film Companion, Kriti Sanon opened up on the failure of the movie and how the team dealt with it. She mentioned that they all got together with a bottle of wine and even recollected how she cribbed to Sushant Singh Rajput about poor reviews and reactions.

Kriti Sanon said, “It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over, guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raaja-raani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different… I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this’.”

Kriti was also of the stance that she does not believe in excuses like the audience did not understand the movie because it is the whole team’s responsibility to make sure they do. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn’t understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It’s your fault if they didn’t understand). You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out”, she said.

