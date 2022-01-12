52-year-old Ajay Devgn is a busy actor with several films, including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, Cirkus, Thank God, in the pipeline. Today, on the occasion of National Youth Day, the Singham actor took to social media and penned a lengthy note for his 20-year-old self.

For those who do not know, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated across India as National Youth Day. Celebrating this day, the senior actor wrote his younger self a note talking about facing brutal rejections, staying true, being himself and also learning to dance. Read on to know all he had to share.

Sharing a lengthy note – filled with motivation and advice, for his 20-year-old self, Ajay Devgn captioned his post, “This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it.”

Ajay Devgn lengthy note reads, “Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly! People’s criticism and doubts will be hard, it’ll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed.”

The actor’s note further added, “But, spoiler alert, it’s all going to be worth it… because one day slowly but surely, you’ll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don’t stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don’t let the world’s expectations turn into your inhibitions. ‘Always be true, always be you!’”

Ajay Devgn concluded his note with an important piece of advice. He wrote, “P.S. Learn how to dance it’ll help you in the long run. Love, An older, wiser & better looking you.” Check it out here:

Many fans reacted to Ajay’s post with one commenting, “a greatest information sir, thank you very much.” Another responded saying, “ye hamre nayi youth ke liye hai. Sir you are greatest one (This is for the youth, sir you are great).” A third user wrote, “The 20 year old version of you must be really really proud of you.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi as he wraps up his schedule for his other projects.

