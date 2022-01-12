Akshay Kumar is currently one of the busiest actors of Bollywood as he has been shooting multiple films at a time. Meanwhile, the Khiladi Kumar is expected to complete the last schedule of Ram Setu in a few months, as the team gears up to shoot a high octane water sequence for which the makers have hired an international crew.

Advertisement

The Abhishek Sharma directorial has been in the making for a long time now but it was getting delayed multiple times after a few crew members of the team tested COVID positive. Apart from the Sooryavanshi star, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Reportedly, many actors and producers have deiced to pause or delay their shooting schedule after the rise in COVID cases due to the OMICRON variant, but Akshay Kumar has decided to complete Ram Setu as soon as possible. A source close to the development told News18, “There is about a month of shooting left of Ram Setu which the makers have decided to finish in Mumbai. The production team is currently setting up the entire schedule and it will be an indoor as well as outdoor shoot. The team expects to begin shooting by the end of this month.”

The source further added, “The cast which includes Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped up the Ooty schedule in November after which they were supposed to fly to Sri Lanka to shoot the major underwater scenes and ocean shots. But that wasn’t possible due to the ongoing pandemic. So after doing some research and on-location recce, the team has finalised Daman and Diu as their next-best bet to shoot these sequences. But there are some more shots which are remaining and the makers have decided to finish it in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar will be seen doing some high-octane underwater sequences for which an international crew has also been hired.”

Meanwhile, the Akshay Kumar film is set to hit big screens on Diwali this year, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in the pipeline that includes, Oh My God 2, Selfie, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan, along with an Amazon Prime series, The End.

Must Read: KRK Claims Salman Khan Uses ‘Fake Plastic Six Packs’: “Budhao Bichara Ek Hit Ke Liye Taras Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube