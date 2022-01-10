Jacqueline Fernandez has been missing in action for a while ever since her name appeared in Rs 200 crores money laundering case that involved conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, an old video of Jacqueline is going viral on social media where trolls are targeting her for her alleged relationship with the conman. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Jacqueline recently released a statement on her social media accounts after her intimate picture with the conman got leaked on the internet. She requested all her media fans to not circulate the pictures and maintain decorum on social media.

Advertisement

Sharing an old video of Jacqueline Fernandez on his Instagram account, Viral Bhayani captioned it using her name as a hashtag. It’s an old video of the actress where she’s seen wearing a gorgeous red satin dress with her usually wavy curls and signature makeup.

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s video here:

As soon as the video was shared online, netizens started trolling her for the ongoing Sukesh Chandrasekhar controversy and a user commented, “Even her bodyguard looks better then sukesh 🤣.” Another user commented, “Conman Sukhesh aise hi fida nahi hai jacky pe 😍😍😍😍.” A third user commented, “Sukesh kidhar hai bhai… Nahi dik Raha 😂.” A fourth user commented, “Suku suku tera😂😂.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a long heartfelt note on her Instagram account requesting her media fans to not circulate her intimate pictures with Sukesh Chandrasekhar and wrote, “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you.”

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mahesh Babu’s Brother Ramesh Babu Passes Away At 56, Chiranjeevi & Other Telugu Stars Offer Condolences

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube