Ram Charan is not a superstar in the Telugu film industry but a much-loved actor all across the country. While fans are awaiting the release of his next RRR, co-starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, he recently broke his silence on why he hasn’t featured in a Hindi/Bollywood film for a long time.

For those who do not remember, Ram starred in Apoorva Lakhia’s 2013 bi-lingual film Zanjeer. Shot both in Hindi and Telugu, it was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1973 film of the same name. The film marked the South star’s debut in Bollywood and featured Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles.

In a recent conversation, as reported by Indian Express, Ram Charan explained why he never returned to Hindi cinema after Zanjeer (2013). The actor, who plays a lead role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, said, “It is all about the instinct and it is not that I don’t… I watch a lot of your films and love them. But, maybe, it happened to be now with RRR with Tarak and SS Rajamouli. We are open to doing Indian films,” he says.

Continuing further, Ram Charan said he believes regional boundaries do not matter anymore. The Magadheera star said, “RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is pan-India film.”

Talking about it further, the Telugu actor added, “Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement.”

Ram Charan added that more than the language in which the film is made, he believes it is important to pick up the right movie. He said, “To pick the right film is of utmost importance. We should feel the excitement of doing a film, whether it is as big as RRR or any other story.”

Talking about RRR, SS Rajamouli’s period action drama film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. It also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles alongside Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. The film was supposed to release on January 7 but has been postponed indefinitely owing to the increasing Covid-19 cases.

