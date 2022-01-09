In what can be called shocking news, Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu’s elder brother and actor Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu breathed his last on Saturday. Now several members of the Telugu film industry have offered their condolences. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, the actor-producer died at the age of 56 on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. The news was shared by the family on social media. The news comes as a shock for many of his fans and friends in the industry.

GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family, shared a statement on Twitter and the caption read, “An official press statement from the Ghattamaneni family over the untimely demise of Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu.”

The official statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever.” Mahesh Babu’s family also urged fans and followers to not gather for the funeral and last rites, given the Covid-19 protocols in place. “In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to the Covid-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue.”

Take a look at the statement below:

An Official Press Statement from the Ghattamaneni Family over the untimely demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu !#RIPRameshBabu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WCDL1TfL16 — GMB Entertainment (@GMBents) January 8, 2022

For the unversed, Ramesh Babu had been battling liver-related ailments for a long time but his death was sudden. He was a well-known actor in the Telugu film industry for his work as Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and others. He turned producer in 1997 after retiring from being an actor.

Superstar Chiranjeevi also mourned the death of the star. He tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss.”

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Several others from the industry, including actor Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Ramesh Varma, Gopichand Malineni, and Nithin also offered their condolences to Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu’s family.

