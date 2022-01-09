RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is among the highly anticipated Indian films right now. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film has been in the making for a long, and now, some interesting behind the scenes’ stories are coming to light.

Both Ram Charan and NTR have worked really hard on their physique for this film, and it could be clearly seen in the trailer. But working in Rajamouli’s film demands more than just a good body. The same was experienced by Prabhas during Baahubali, and now NTR too has witnessed the same.

During the promotional event, SS Rajamouli recently shared how Jr NTR impressed one and all by running barefoot in Bulgaria’s jungle. For the unversed, NTR has an introduction scene where he flaunts his body and is seen running in the jungle. Rajamouli revealed that he had asked the actor to practice the scene with his shoes on, however, surprised him later as he was asked to run barefoot during an actual shot.

Not just barefoot, the biggest task was to run over thorns and stones present in the jungle. To Rajamouli’s surprise, Jr NTR ran through the jungle at a lightning speed, without getting a single injury.

Now that’s really daredevil sequence to pull off!

Meanwhile, the Hindi version distributor of RRR, Jayanti Lal Gada, recently revealed details on the OTT release of the magnum opus, while speaking at a promotional event.

On being quizzed about the film’s OTT/Digital release, Jayanti Lal Gada said that the film will be available on the OTT platform only after at least 90 days from the theatrical release. It is to be noted that ZEE5 and Netflix own the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of Ram Charan and NTR starrer.

