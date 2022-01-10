Hrithik Roshan turns 48 today and good lord, this man doesn’t even look a day over 28. The entire Bollywood industry and his fans from across the globe are pouring in love and birthday wishes for the actor including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Khan shared a video of Hrithik along with his kids and called him a ‘Best dad’ in an emotional post and got targetted by the trolls. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Advertisement

Sussanne and Hrithik got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They announced their separation in 2013 and took the internet by storm. Their fans were really heartbroken upon hearing this news.

Advertisement

Wishing Hrithik Roshan on her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. 🥳🎈🎈🎁U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always 😁♥️🥳 🤗🌟🌟 bigggg hug! #fathersongoals.”

That’s such a cool video of Hrithik Roshan shared by Sussanne Khan!

Netizens were quick to react to Sussanne’s video and a user commented, “Mujhe to ye samajh me nahi aa raha ki aap ne itne bade actor and handsome man ko aap ne kyu choda 🤔 lekin aap ko pachtawa to ho gayi hogi ki maine kitni badi galti ki hai 😔.” A second user commented, “ am confused….if he is such a great human being…..an amazing father & could do no wrong then why are you guys divorced??” A third user commented, “My only wish is to see u reunite with your husband.”

What are your thoughts on Sussanne Khan’s heartfelt post for ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his birthday? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Samantha Lockwood Break Silence On Being Called ‘New Girlfriend’ Of Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube