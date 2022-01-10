Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan set couple goals even when they were married to each other. The two may have been divorced for a long time now but are still on talking terms. Unlike other divorcees, they have always been cordial with each other. Now, father Rakesh Roshan opens up on their relationship.

Hrithik and Sussanne are quite active on social media. The two often share pictures of their kids. Recently, the actor spent some quality time with Sussanne’s family and the pictures have been going viral on the internet. Even after their divorce, they remain to be good friends.

Now filmmaker producer Rakesh Roshan opened up during a conversation with ETimes about the dignity with which his son Hrithik Roshan is maintaining his relationship with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan following their divorce. When asked whether the estranged couple has set a benchmark of sorts for other estranged couples, he replied, “Yes indeed. Right after their divorce in court, Hrithik stepped out and opened the door of the car for Sussanne. That shows his character. Nobody can teach you these things. It comes from within. He regards women and everyone else with respect. Like he touches my feet. And so do my grandchildren Hridaan and Hrehaan. You do these things instinctively.”

When asked if he wants to see Hrithik settled down and begin life anew, father Rakesh said, “Whatever is written in his destiny will happen. My wish doesn’t make any difference. Jo hoga woh hoga… aur achcha hi hoga. I just want to say Hrithik should remain what he is.”

Rakesh Roshan also revealed what kind of father Hrithik Roshan is. He said that the Krrish 4 actor devotes most of his free time to his kids and treats them more like his friend. He only likes to go out with his children. “His holidays are reserved for them. He plans trips to the jungles, deserts… He’s introduced them to water sports and gymnastics,” Rakesh added.

The filmmaker-producer also said, “The love and attention that he showers on his boys makes me wish I could have given so much time to my children too. He’s a much much better father than me.”

